Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.96 ($6.93).

ETR:CBK traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.14 ($5.98). The stock had a trading volume of 8,590,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.48 and its 200-day moving average is €5.50.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

