Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $161.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.86.

NYSE:CXO traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $82.55. 2,330,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

