Connect Coin Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $87,896.00 and approximately $937.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded up 36% against the dollar. One Connect Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

