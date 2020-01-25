Consensus (SEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $191.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052661 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073417 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,306.68 or 0.99696251 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.