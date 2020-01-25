Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce sales of $155.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.50 million and the lowest is $154.83 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $173.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $666.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $667.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $668.43 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $686.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 405,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
