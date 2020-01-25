Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.30. Corridor Resources shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,474,225 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 69.35 and a quick ratio of 67.53.

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Corridor Resources Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corridor Resources Company Profile (TSE:CDH)

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

