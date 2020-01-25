Cortex (CTXC) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and $3.35 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinTiger, OKEx and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, DDEX, CoinBene, DragonEX, CoinTiger, BitForex, CoinEx, DEx.top, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

