Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $335.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.05.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $310.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

