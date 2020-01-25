Craig Hallum Lowers MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGPI. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 195,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.56. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 80,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 208.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after buying an additional 278,254 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 331,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 36,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 267.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 219,691 shares during the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

