Cred Price Hits $0.0191 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, DDEX and Kyber Network. Cred has a market cap of $12.17 million and $420,461.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cred has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, UEX, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.