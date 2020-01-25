Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €149.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.54 ($165.74).

Airbus stock traded up €3.20 ($3.72) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €139.00 ($161.63). 1,462,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €131.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €127.29. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

