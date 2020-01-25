Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,550 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRDA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Croda International to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,823.08 ($63.44).

Croda International stock traded up GBX 125 ($1.64) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5,210 ($68.53). The stock had a trading volume of 357,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,030.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,843.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Insiders acquired 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,947 over the last ninety days.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

