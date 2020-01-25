Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

CWK stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $78,555,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,446,365 shares of company stock worth $80,882,183. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 398.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

