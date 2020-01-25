Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2025

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $736.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

