Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

CYTK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 499,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,375. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $747.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,950 shares of company stock valued at $203,622 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,905,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,566,000 after buying an additional 147,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Cash Flow

Analyst Recommendations for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit