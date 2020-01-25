Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

CYTK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 499,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,375. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $747.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,950 shares of company stock valued at $203,622 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,905,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,566,000 after buying an additional 147,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

