Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.24. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAIO shares. TheStreet cut Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John D. Delafield purchased 62,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $230,169.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

