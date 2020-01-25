Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $59.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura reduced their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $7,481,502.06. Insiders have sold 1,605,518 shares of company stock worth $84,555,282 over the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell in the first quarter worth $10,033,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Dell by 24.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dell by 10.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dell by 12.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dell by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after buying an additional 490,086 shares during the period. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $49.98. 2,000,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,998. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. Dell has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

