Denarius (D) Price Hits $0.0740 on Major Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Denarius has a market capitalization of $522,253.00 and approximately $2,111.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,055,894 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

