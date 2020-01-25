DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock remained flat at $$59.66 during trading on Friday. 975,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,324,000 after purchasing an additional 87,294 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 850,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,139,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 253,254 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.