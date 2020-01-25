Deutsche Bank Lowers Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 233

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 233 ($3.06) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 193.06 ($2.54).

LON VOD opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion and a PE ratio of -5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

