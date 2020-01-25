Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.67 ($43.80).

Shares of FRA:DWNI traded up €0.23 ($0.27) on Friday, hitting €38.05 ($44.24). 639,369 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.93.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

