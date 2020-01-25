DEX Market Cap Hits $2.73 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, DEX has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $31,039.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.03101436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

