DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.18. DHT shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 4,854,800 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $440,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 38.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 136.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 181,044 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DHT (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
