DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.18. DHT shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 4,854,800 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $440,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 38.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 136.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 181,044 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

