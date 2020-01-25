Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €46.86 ($54.49).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €53.20 ($61.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €59.40 ($69.07). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.20. The firm has a market cap of $404.32 million and a PE ratio of 36.79.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.