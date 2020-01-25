Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €46.86 ($54.49).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €53.20 ($61.86) on Tuesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of €59.40 ($69.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $404.32 million and a PE ratio of 36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.