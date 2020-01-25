DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.21 ($40.94).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €32.45 ($37.73). The stock had a trading volume of 124,833 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.52. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 1-year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.