Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $2.30 price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.64.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a current ratio of 15.16. The company has a market cap of $72.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

