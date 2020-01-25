easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,620 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.93. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

