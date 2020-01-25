eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $145.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.
NASDAQ EHTH traded up $26.13 on Friday, reaching $123.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,922. eHealth has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53.
In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $32,441,000.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
