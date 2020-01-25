Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.02. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 1,682,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $10.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

