Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Lowered to GBX 153

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ELM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 183.83 ($2.42).

Get Elementis alerts:

LON:ELM opened at GBX 134 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.89 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.98. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.