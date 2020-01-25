EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $217.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $171,853.00 and approximately $217.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.03144052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00123955 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

