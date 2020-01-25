Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$13.09.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

