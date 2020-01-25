EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Howard Weil started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.95.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $229,462,000 after acquiring an additional 383,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $180,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

