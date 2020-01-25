Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Epizyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

EPZM stock traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $22.40. 3,890,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,914. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Epizyme by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Epizyme by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Epizyme by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

