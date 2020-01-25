Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Erie Indemnity’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERIE. ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at $992,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after buying an additional 660,031 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 92.4% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.32. 57,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,523. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.38. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $141.78 and a one year high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.70 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 70.05%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

