Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to "Hold"

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 566,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

