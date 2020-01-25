Ether Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $1.57 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $43,548.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01928094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100035 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,495,847 coins and its circulating supply is 167,466,434 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

