eve Sleep’s (EVE) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of eve Sleep (LON:EVE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

eve Sleep stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Tuesday. eve Sleep has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.75 ($0.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

In other news, insider Tim Parfitt acquired 500,000 shares of eve Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

