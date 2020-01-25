EXMR FDN Market Capitalization Achieves $8.16 Million (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00015456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $5,209.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.11 or 0.05579262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026577 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019996 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

