Exosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,415.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Exosis has a total market cap of $50,415.00 and $24,484.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01928094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.88 or 0.03718637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00733732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00586309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 495,229 coins and its circulating supply is 330,229 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

