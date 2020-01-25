Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

XOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.56.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

