Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price

News headlines about Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Inovio Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ score:

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Shares of INO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. 24,372,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,798. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.