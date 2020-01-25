Facebook’s (FB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.75.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,630,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. The company has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

