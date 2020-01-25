FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 38.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 233.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

