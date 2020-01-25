Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 74.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,984,000 after purchasing an additional 423,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1,316.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 297,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $32,218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $108.84 and a 12-month high of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

