FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FRRVY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 6,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

About FERROVIAL S A/ADR

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

