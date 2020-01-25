FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
FRRVY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 6,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.
