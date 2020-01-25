Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.
FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
