Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

