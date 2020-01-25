Fiii Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $845.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Fiii has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $90,732.00 and $845.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii was first traded on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

