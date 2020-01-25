Financial Comparison: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (NASDAQ:ISUZY)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises 0.02% -11.39% -5.67% ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 4.51% 9.10% 4.81%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Icahn Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.82%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $11.78 billion 1.14 $1.51 billion N/A N/A ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.47 billion 0.39 $1.02 billion N/A N/A

Icahn Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Icahn Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate solution fertilizer products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of office and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

